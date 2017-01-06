

CTV Kitchener





The 2017 budget approved by Cambridge councillors Wednesday night saves Soper Pool, preserves loose leaf collection, and adds 3.61 per cent to property tax bills in the city.

The increase works out to an extra $48.34 in taxes for a home with an assessed value of $312,500, which is the average in the city.

That total doesn’t take into account increases in the amounts being paid to the Region of Waterloo or local school boards.

“Staff worked extremely hard to find savings and keep our tax increase as low as possible,” Mayor Doug Craig said in a press release.

“I think we landed on a budget that shows fiscal responsibility while meeting the needs of the community and providing opportunities for growth in the city.”

At this point, city projections forecast a five per cent property tax increase in 2018 and 4.83 per cent increase in 2019.