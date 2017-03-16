Featured
Bicycle and vehicle collide in Kitchener; cyclist hurt
A vehicle and a bicycle collided at Ottawa and Lilac streets in Kitchener on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
A cyclist was hurt Thursday afternoon when his bicycle and a vehicle collided at a central Kitchener intersection.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m., at Ottawa and Lilac streets.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 59-year-old male cyclist was injured, but was able to walk away and did not require treatment from paramedics.
At the time, the car was making a right turn onto Lilac.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
