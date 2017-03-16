

CTV Kitchener





A cyclist was hurt Thursday afternoon when his bicycle and a vehicle collided at a central Kitchener intersection.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m., at Ottawa and Lilac streets.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 59-year-old male cyclist was injured, but was able to walk away and did not require treatment from paramedics.

At the time, the car was making a right turn onto Lilac.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.