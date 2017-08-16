

CTV Kitchener





Railway crossings along the Ion route will see their gates lowered periodically over the next few months – even though the light rail vehicles themselves will be nowhere in sight.

GrandLinq has started testing the signals at the five crossings. That testing involves the gates occasionally being lowered and bells set off.

Officials say the testing will usually take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and will never last for more than two minutes at any one crossing.

The tests will take place at the rail crossings at Courtland Avenue, Ottawa and Mill streets, Hayward Avenue, Block Line Road and Wilson Avenue.