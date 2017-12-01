

A Woodstock long-term care home barred from admitting new residents for most of 2017 is now allowed to do so.

Caressant Care says the province has lifted its halt on admissions at its Woodstock facility, meaning admissions will resume next week.

In a press release, the company said it would be working with the South West Local Health Integration Network to ensure things go smoothly for any new residents moved to Caressant Care.

The province had ordered the home to stop admitting new residents in January.

Inspection reports showed that there were dozens of “medication incidents” in the months leading up to the halt on admissions, including five cases in which medication was given to the wrong person, and 22 in which patients were not given medication that were supposed to get.