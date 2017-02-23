

CTV Kitchener





Two strikes, and labour disruptions are out.

CUPE Local 1882 and Cambridge city councillors both ratified a new contract between the two sides on Thursday, bringing to an end the city’s second strike of the month.

The union represents the City of Cambridge’s approximately 163 inside workers, including building inspectors and bylaw officers.

It went on strike late last week following a breakdown in contract talks.

A tentative deal was reached early Thursday morning. Its ratification means that city services will be back to normal as of Friday.

“We are looking forward to providing full services again and moving forward together,” Mayor Doug Craig said in a news release.

Union executive Nancy Movrin said in an email that the deal strikes “a mutually agreeable balance that is fair and respectful of our members and the Cambridge community.”

The union also appreciated the support it received from members of the public during its strike, Movrin said.

The deal includes a wage freeze for so-called “grandparented” employees, who were receiving salaries above their spots on the city’s pay grid.

Not-grandparented workers will receive a retroactive 1.7 per cent cost of living salary increase for 2016, and 2 per cent increases through 2019.

The raises are similar to those given to Cambridge's outside workers, who were on strike for six days earlier this month.