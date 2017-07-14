Featured
Authorities begin process of bringing Ager Hasan back to Canada
Ager Hasan, arrested Tuesday, was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Melinda Vasilije,
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 6:29PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 6:48PM EDT
The extradition of alleged killer Ager Hasan from the United States may take longer than anticipated.
Waterloo regional police first told CTV News that they believed the process could take a few weeks. It has now been confirmed that Hasan, 24, will return to a Texas courtroom on Sept. 11.
Hasan made his first court appearance Thursday in Texas. The department of justice says that Hasan was appointed a public defender and is scheduled for an extradition hearing in September.
A Texas defense attorney, with experience in cases like this, says the extradition process can take time and Hasan still has the chance to appeal the extradition.
Hasan was arrested Tuesday, and was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Melinda Vasilije. Vasilije was found dead in her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28.
With reporting by Brandon Rowe
