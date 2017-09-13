

CTV Kitchener





As Ontario’s apple farmers get ready to start their harvest, they say this year’s crop will be a little smaller than last year’s.

Ontario Apple Growers blames the issue on the drought of 2016, which affected apple trees across the province. Although 2017 has been rainier, growers expect that there will be 20 per cent fewer Ontario apples hitting the market this year because of the 2016 drought.

Whatever fruit does make it to consumers, the growers’ association says it expects it to be “larger, juicier and more colourful” than in the average year thanks to the relatively cool summer of 2017.

Some varieties of Ontario apples are already starting to show up in stores, with the remainder expected as summer turns into fall.

Ontario’s apple crop has an estimated farm gate value of $60 million per year.