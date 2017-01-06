

CTV Kitchener





A 39-year-old person from Waterloo Region was seriously hurt Friday in a two-car collision east of Listowel.

The crash brought emergency crews to Line 86, between Perth Road 140 and Perth Road 147, shortly after 1 p.m.

Perth County OPP say it involved an SUV and a minivan.

The 39-year-old was driving the minivan. Police say there were also two children in the vehicle, both of whom were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By late afternoon, the 39-year-old's condition was listed as being serious but stable.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old resident of Tiny Township, also ended up in hospital with minor injuries.

OPP say they’re investigating the crash and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

Line 86 was expected to remain closed in the area until around 6 p.m.