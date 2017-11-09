

CTV Kitchener





Ager Hasan will be returned to Canada to face a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney has approved the Canadian government’s request to have Hasan extradited.

Hasan has been in custody in Texas since July, when he was pulled over by U.S. Secret Service agents investigating a counterfeit currency case.

Prior to that, he had been on the lam for nearly three months. It is believed he crossed into the U.S. on April 28, around the time Melinda Vasilije was found dead in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.

Court documents filed in the U.S. suggest that Hasan and Vasilije had recently broken up, that Hasan was not taking the split well, and that Hasan was seen at Vasilije’s apartment around the time of her death.

Authorities believe Hasan killed Vasilije by stabbing her repeatedly with a steak knife. According to the court documents, surveillance footage exists that shows Hasan and Vasilije parting ways outside her apartment and Vasilije returning inside, only for Hasan to slowly follow her back, then run out of the apartment 15 minutes later.

At the time, Hasan was under court orders to stay away from Vasilije and stay out of Waterloo Region, stemming from a previous assault allegation.

It is not clear when Hasan will be returned to Canada and when the Canadian legal process in his case will begin.