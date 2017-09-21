

CTV Kitchener





A shed is gutted after a fire broke out at the property in Blandford-Blenheim Township.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Duke Street in the community of Drumbo Thursday evening.

The captain says it took crews approximately ten minutes to douse the flames.

Just over a dozen firefighters responded with trucks from Drumbo and Plattsville fire rescue.

The homeowners were away at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Fire officials are now looking to determine the cause.