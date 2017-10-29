

CTV Kitchener





A 6-year-old girl was taken to hospital following a sexual assault that happened in a Kitchener apartment stairwell on Friday night.

Waterloo regional police said it happened around 7 p.m. in the stairwell area of 318 Patricia Avenue.

Police said the girl suffered minor injuries from the sexual assault.

The suspect is believed to frequent the building and surrounding area. Police are describing him as a white, tall with a slender build and light brown hair. The man did not have a beard and was not wearing glasses at the time of the incident. Police said he was wearing grey pants, a short-sleeved shirt with green/grey stripes and grey shoes.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance following the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777 x8345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.