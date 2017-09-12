

CTV Kitchener





A six-year-old girl was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on a private property in Bayham, south of Tillsonburg.

Elgin County OPP say the girl, who lives in Norwich Township, was playing around the vehicle when she was struck.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they are investigating the cause of the collision, which they call a “tragic incident” and a reminder of the danger of being near moving vehicles.