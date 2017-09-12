Featured
6 year old from Oxford County hit and killed by SUV
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 10:51AM EDT
A six-year-old girl was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on a private property in Bayham, south of Tillsonburg.
Elgin County OPP say the girl, who lives in Norwich Township, was playing around the vehicle when she was struck.
She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say they are investigating the cause of the collision, which they call a “tragic incident” and a reminder of the danger of being near moving vehicles.