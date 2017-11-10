Featured
6 arrested in connection with marijuana extraction lab
Police say a marijuana extraction lab was found inside this building on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 2:06PM EST
Six people have been arrested after police said they discovered a marijuana extraction lab in Kitchener.
On Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police attended a residence on Margaret Avenue around 10 p.m.
They said they found cannabis oil and chemical agents.
On Friday, cops were on scene pending a drug warrant.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them.