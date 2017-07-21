

CTV Kitchener





Four adults, including two women and two men, were arrested and charged following a drug bust in Kitchener Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m., police swarmed the property on Oak Street, near Victoria Street and Joseph Street.

“There must have been six squad cars and tactical unit. It was like one of those movies,” said Mark Absolon who lives in the area.

Police executed a search warrant and seized meth and suspected fentanyl from the residence.

All four people have been charged with drug-related offences.