3 more statues of prime ministers to be unveiled this year
A statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was unveiled in the quad at Wilfrid Laurier University's Waterloo campus on Tuesday, June 30, 2015. The statue now makes its home at Castle Kilbride in Baden. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 12:23PM EST
Sir John A. Macdonald won’t be alone for much longer.
Since last June, a statue of Canada’s first prime minister has been standing on the grounds of Castle Kilbride in Baden.
It was commissioned by The Statue Project – a community group hoping to eventually get statues of all prime ministers at the same site.
The group announced Monday that two more statues will be unveiled by Canada Day, followed by another one in November.
The names of the prime ministers to be memorialized in those sculptures will be revealed in June.
Also announced were the six sculptors who will create the full complement of 23 statues in the coming years.
They include Ruth Abernethy, the Wellesley-based artist who designed the Sir John A. Macdonald statue.
Also taking part in the project are the New Brunswick-based team of Darren Byers and Fred Harrison, Alberta’s Alan Henderson, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Morgan Macdonald, and Nathan Scott of British Columbia.
Castle Kilbride was chosen as the host site for the statues after a lengthy search. The Statue Project’s original selection of Victoria Park was turned down by Kitchener councillors, while Wilfrid Laurier University agreed to host the statues before later changing its mind.
The Statue Project is funded by community donations.
