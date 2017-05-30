

CTV Kitchener





One person was arrested in Cambridge and two others in Huron County as part of a drug investigation.

Stratford Police say all three arrests happened Monday.

A 37-year-old woman arrested in Cambridge allegedly had several drugs with her at the time – believed by police to be meth, fentanyl and cocaine – as well as drug paraphernalia and about $3,750 in cash.

Following her arrest, police executed a search warrant at her home in Huron County.

There, they allegedly found more than 700 grams of marijuana, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and painkillers. Police say they also seized 26 growing marijuana plants, as well as two shotguns, two rifles, more than $3,000 in cash, scales and cell phones.

A 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also arrested at that property. A total of 35 charges were laid against them and the woman arrested in Cambridge.

In total, police say, the investigation resulted in the seizure of about $90,000 worth of illegal drugs and $10,000 worth of other items.