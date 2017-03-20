Featured
2-vehicle collision leaves 1 car with significant damage
One vehicle ended up in a field as a result of a two-vehicle collision at Northfield Drive and Line 86 on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 3:01PM EDT
Two vehicles had to be towed away from the scene of a collision east of Elmira Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene – at Northfield Drive and Line 86, near West Montrose – shortly before 2 p.m.
The collision left one vehicle off the roadway, in a field, with significant damage.
No serious injuries were reported. Paramedics attended to both drivers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, with police focused on whether either of the drivers ran a red light.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Ontario Fire Marshal investigating cause of Guelph apartment fire
- Police say 47-year-old man arrested, charged in connection with Clinton fire
- Car and truck transporting pigs collide on highway
- 2-vehicle collision leaves 1 car with significant damage
- Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed 'extremely high flight risk': documents