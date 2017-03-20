

CTV Kitchener





Two vehicles had to be towed away from the scene of a collision east of Elmira Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene – at Northfield Drive and Line 86, near West Montrose – shortly before 2 p.m.

The collision left one vehicle off the roadway, in a field, with significant damage.

No serious injuries were reported. Paramedics attended to both drivers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, with police focused on whether either of the drivers ran a red light.