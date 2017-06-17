Featured
2 taken to hospital following Kitchener crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 2:39PM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Kitchener involving three vehicles.
Police said the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Trussler Road near Conestoga Parkway.
The two people were sent to hospital with unknown injuries.
There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges have been laid.
