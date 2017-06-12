

CTV Kitchener





Two young girls have been followed by a stranger in a Cambridge neighbourhood in two separate incidents over the past week.

Both incidents took place in the Churchill Park area, in the city’s south end.

Waterloo Regional Police say the first one happened around 6 p.m. on June 5, around Ravine Drive and Highman Avenue.

The second report came in four days later, when a different girl was allegedly followed from the area of Myers Road and Christopher Drive to the intersection of Ravine Drive and Henry Street.

The man in both cases is described as being white and about 50 years old, of an average height and weight, with short, grey hair.

On June 5, he was seen wearing a blue shirt and driving a grey car. On June 9, he was seen driving a black pickup truck.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about either incident.