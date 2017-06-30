

CTV Kitchener





All week long, CTV Kitchener is taking a look at events and activities happening in our area for the 150th anniversary of Confederation. The final chapter of our list features a few events happening Saturday, and a few more that take place later on.

121) What says Canada 150 like a 150-kilometre bike ride? A group of cyclists are meeting up at Bechtel Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, driving to Fergus for a lunch by the river, and then returning.

122) The sound of tropical music will take over Soper Park in Cambridge on Saturday, as the annual Jambridge Reggae Festival takes place.

123) Some of Ontario’s most well-known musicians are touring the province for the Ontour series marking Ontario’s own 150th anniversary. The tour stops in Waterloo Region July 21 and Guelph Aug. 24. While lineups haven’t been announced, other Ontour concerts are headlined by acts like Barenaked Ladies, Our Lady Peace and Amanda Marshall.

124) Sunday afternoon brings a scavenger hunt to Innerkip, with the Innerkip Lions Club organizing the event.

125) Guelph/Eramosa is celebrating Heritage Day on July 8, with most festivities – including a classic car show – taking place at the Royal Distributing Athletic Performance Centre. A heritage wall will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at the Marden Community Centre.

126) You can contribute to a Canada 150 time capsule being buried in Rockwood in August. More information, including a list of what is being looked for, is available here.

127) A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum features 150 stories of Waterloo’s people and places. It’s on display until January.

128) The St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market is open as usual on Saturday, and you can bet there will be more than a few people showing up decked out in red and white.

129) Elsewhere in St. Jacobs, Homewood Suites is hosting a Canada Day event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with free food, live entertainment, face-painting and more.

130) If you live or work in Guelph/Eramosa, you have until October to show off your “red thumb”. The township is looking for photos of red and white flowers, the best of which will be painted by a local artist. More details here.

131) The history of Canadian ceramic and glass artwork is being told in Waterloo until Aug. 24, at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery.

132) A Canada Day parade will travel down King Street in Cambridge starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. It runs from Bishop Street to Eagle Street in the Preston core.

133) A special exhibit at Castle Kilbride pays tribute to 150 people, products and events from Wilmot Township’s history. Dubbed ‘To Canada with Love,’ the exhibit runs until next January.

134) Head to Charles Street in Kitchener, between Cedar Street and Stirling Avenue, to see a 150-foot mural created by more than 100 people under the organization of Neruda Arts.

135) Guelph Museums hosts Stepping into 150, an initiative sharing the city’s story with its youngest generation by encouraging families to discover historic sites around Guelph. It runs from July 2 until Sept. 3.

136) The 150th anniversary of Confederation also marks the 10th season of the Tea ‘n’ Tales storytelling events in Riverside Park at Guelph. They run every Friday morning through the summer.

137) Guelph Lake Commons hosts a pre-Canada celebration Friday afternoon, with an open house and art tour running until 4 p.m.

138) The Optimist Club of Puslinch is hosting a Canada Day pancake breakfast to kick off the celebrations in that community.

139) The Guelph Farmers Market is open Saturday, from 7 a.m. to noon, with special fun and celebrations for Canada Day.

140) If you’re less interested in food and more interested in things that could date back to Canada’s earliest days, the Aberfoyle Antique Market is billed as the largest outdoor antique market in the country. It’s open on Sunday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

141) Also open on Sunday is the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, where you can find donkeys, mules and other animals on the road to recovery.

142) Drayton’s Canada Day celebrations have already made this list, but one deserves particular attention. The community’s first-ever Chalkfest starts at 2 p.m.

143) In Mount Forest, July 1 is Family Day. Celebrations take over Holstein Park, with events including a kids vs. adults baseball game and a treasure hunt.

144) If you find yourself in Maryhill, you might want to check out the Canada Day 150 party running from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., including a maple tree planting at 11:30 a.m.

145) A Canada Day concert in Elora comes with a bit of international flair. The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra Ensemble will be performing at Knox Presbyterian Church as 2 p.m.

146) The Wellington County Library is running a series of scavenger hunts and other Canadian-themed events during the week of July 3. Check your local branch for details.

147) Special public swims are being held on Canada Day at the City of Kitchener’s Wilson, Harry Class and Idlewood pools.

148) Want to meet some animals? On Sunday, the Grand River Conservation Authority is bringing snakes frogs and turtles to Laurel Creek and Pinehurst Lake between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They’ll also show up at the Elora Gorge and Shade’s Mills from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

149) An ancient Celtic tradition will come to life in Cambridge on Sunday, as bagpipers say farewell to the sun between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at McDougall Cottage.

150) If you’re in the mood for country music, you can finish off your Canada Day weekend with a trip to Gore Park in Elmira. Every Sunday night, the park plays host to a show of country and bluegrass.