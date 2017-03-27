Featured
130 Waterloo Region nurses could strike Wednesday
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 8:42AM EDT
Mediation continues this week between the Ontario Nurses Association and officials from Waterloo Region.
The two sides are in contract talks, and if no agreement is reached, the nurses union could call a strike as early as Wednesday.
The nurses' last contract expired on June 30th of last year.
More than 130 nurses work in the public health department in Waterloo.
