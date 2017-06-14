Featured
1 person hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Conestoga Parkway
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on the Conestoga Parkway, north of Wellington Street, on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:02PM EDT
One driver was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision in Kitchener.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Conestoga Parkway, north of Wellington Street.
It involved one truck and two cars. The driver of one of the cars was hurt, although the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour.
OPP are investigating the cause of the crash.
