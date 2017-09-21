Featured
1 person dead, 1 missing after plane crash near Goderich
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:27PM EDT
One person is dead following a plane crash near the Goderich Municipal Airport.
Emergency crews found the plane early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.
Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.
A woman found with the debris was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
It is believed that a second person was also in the plane. As of late Thursday morning, they had not been found.