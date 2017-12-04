

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A series of recent break-ins in one Kitchener neighbourhood are all believed to be the work of one man.

Seven break-ins have been reported in the Deer Ridge area since mid-October.

Waterloo Regional Police say the same man is believed to be responsible for all of them. In most cases, they say, he starts by ringing the home’s doorbell. If nobody answers, he then forces his way in through a back door.

Most of the break-ins are occurring between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Items typically reported stolen include jewelry and small electronic devices.

Robert Moore, who lives in the neighbourhood, says an engagement ring worth $20,000 was stolen from one of his neighbours.

He says he already has a security system – as do many people in the neighbourhood – and now plans to add surveillance cameras.

“I would recommend to anybody, particularly in this neighbourhood, to get a security system,” he says.

Police say they believe the man is acting alone. They want to hear from anyone with information that might help their investigators, as well as anyone who notices anything suspicious in the area.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa