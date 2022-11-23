Youth critically injured, police investigating stabbing near Waterloo school

Regional police are looking into a stabbing they stay happened near a Waterloo elementary school and resulted in critical injuries for a youth.

Police tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that they were investigating a stabbing incident that happened overnight near Edna Staebler Public School.

A male youth has been taken to a hospital outside the region with critical injuries.

There is no word on possible suspects or who else was involved.

Both Edna Stabeler Public School and the YMCA child care centre will be closed Wednesday. The public school board says student learning will continue from home and teachers will teach asynchronously.

Edna Staebler PS (@ednastaeblerps) will be CLOSED today (November 23) due to police presence. The Edna Staebler YMCA Child Care Centre will also be closed.https://t.co/YeFlYMPdGE — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) November 23, 2022

Police say more information will be released later.