Youth charged with drug possession in Cambridge
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 6:02AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a youth with possession of illegal substances for the purpose of trafficking.
A search warrant was conducted around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Cambridge.
As a result, police seized suspected Xanax, cocaine, and methamphetamine worth roughly $6,000.
The youth has also been charged with several other criminal offences.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.