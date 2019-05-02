

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a youth with possession of illegal substances for the purpose of trafficking.

A search warrant was conducted around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Cambridge.

As a result, police seized suspected Xanax, cocaine, and methamphetamine worth roughly $6,000.

The youth has also been charged with several other criminal offences.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.