'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release

A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.

Kevin Koehler, 59, will soon be transferred to what’s often referred to as a halfway house, where he’ll have to follow strict conditions.

The Parole Board of Canada, however, isn’t optimistic about his chances in the community. They say Koehler has a history of violent criminal behaviour and consider him “high risk.”

May’s murder

On Sept. 18, 2013, Koehler and his girlfriend were drinking and playing loud music at his apartment on Margaret Avenue. His roommate, Mary Anne May, was upset and locked herself in her room. She then called and texted the landlord repeatedly, who suggested she call police.

Koehler later admitted that he killed May, wrapped her body in blankets, loaded her into a child’s bike trailer and attempted to dispose of her remains.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

History of violence

Koehler is also responsible for three other deaths.

He was behind the wheel during a high-speed chase that ended with a fiery crash near Walkerton in 1985. Two teens who were passengers in the vehicle and an OPP officer were killed.

Koehler spent nearly three years behind bars.

Koehler’s first release

Koehler was first granted a statutory release in 2022.

He breached the conditions a few months later after he failed to report a relationship with a woman.

“The accusation was, a couple of years ago, that he was sort of hiding that from his supervisors, that he was doing things behind their back,” explained Ari Goldkind, a lawyer not involved in the case. “They found that to be an unsuitable risk. They put him back in jail.”

Goldkind said statutory release usually comes with strict restrictions and is mandatory after two-thirds of a sentence is served.

“If it goes any longer, he would be released at warrant expiry, which mean they would have no jurisdiction over him,” Goldkind explained. “The idea is that you don’t want to release somebody willy-nilly into the community without supports, without supervision. You want to graduate their release.”

Now Koehler’s getting a second chance, but officials aren’t convinced he won’t end up back behind bars.

A report by the Parole Board of Canada stated: “Given the nature of your offences, your poor supervision history, the lack of any supports in the community, and concern to protect public safety, the board does not believe that your risk can be managed on leave privileges.”

Koehler’s conditions include not consuming drugs or alcohol, a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., following a treatment plan, and reporting all sexual and non-sexual relationships.

The parole board called Koehler a high-risk/high-needs offender with low integration potential, adding that his supervision history is poor and includes numerous breaches of trust.

Their report also said that Koehler has never successfully completed a term of probation.

The release decision does not say when Koehler will be transferred or where the approved facility will be located.