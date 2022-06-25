Yeast of butterfly being used in new Guelph brewery beer

A unique beer is being brewed up in Guelph with the help of a rare butterfly.

The Duskywing Witbier is a limited edition beer made from the wild yeast of the endanger Mottled Duskywing Butterfly.

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory came up with the idea and to help support efforts to save the species.

The conservatory partnered with Fixed Gear Brewing Co., who is no serving it on tap at its Alma Street tasting room in Guelph.

The drink is described as a tangy summer beer with notes of fruit blossom.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Ontario Butterfly Species At Risk Recovery Team.