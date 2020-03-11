KITCHENER -- An internal review has revealed that the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Cyber Crime Unit had been using Clearview AI until last month.

The unit primarily investigates sexual offences involving children, a news release explains.

According to police, the unit acquired a free license at an international conference in November of 2019 and used it until Feb. 14, 2020.

Members from investigative services reportedly used the software to identify victims and suspects in their investigations.

The OPP, the RCMP and the Toronto Police Service have all admitted to using the technology.

In February, the federal privacy watchdog announced he would investigate Canadian use of facial recognition technology supplied by Clearview AI.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a directive for police to cease all use of facial recognition technology until privacy concerns around the technology are addressed.

The directive includes ceasing use of Clearview AI.