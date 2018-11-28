

CTV Kitchener





A Special Investigations Unit investigation has resulted in charges laid against a member of the Waterloo Region Police Service, according to a press release.

On March 31, the Hamilton Police Service was investigating a break and enter at a Flamborough property.

A vehicle was stolen from the property, and was tracked to the area of Dickie Settlement Road in Cambridge at around 4:45 p.m.

The WRPS was notified, and officers were dispatched to the area.

One of the officers located the man, and after an interaction, discharged his firearm several times, an SIU report says.

The suspect was struck once and transported to hospital for treatment.

According to an SIU press release, Sgt. Richard Dorling, a 21-year member of the WRPS force, has been charged.

He faces one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm – reckless endangerment.

Sgt. Dorling was arrested by members of the SIU on Nov. 27 and released on condition that he not communicate with the complainant or have a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on Dec. 19.

A WRPS press release said that, under the Police Services Act of Ontario, Sgt. Dorling was placed on paid administrative suspension.

The service's professional standards branch would also be conducting a review after the court proceedings.