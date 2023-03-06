WRPS investigating report of sexual assault in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a report of a sexual assault in the area of Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.

According to a news release from WRPS, a woman reported she was walking on Wilson Avenue when a man she didn’t know approached her at around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the man assaulted the 26-year-old victim before he ran away towards a nearby trail.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The suspect has been described as a South Asian man, approximately 30-years-old, 5'8", with a skinny build, and black hair. Police said the man was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.