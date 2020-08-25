KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police Chief Bryan Larkin has a new additional title.

He's been named the president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP).

The CACP announced Larkin was elected as president in a tweet on Tuesday morning. He will serve in the position for two years.

Congratulations to @Chief_BLarkin on this well-deserved privilege!



We are thankful for your continued leadership, dedication and commitment to policing regionally, provincially and nationally. https://t.co/YmvusLrNX4 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 25, 2020

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this long-standing and respected organization with a proud heritage dating back to 1905," a statement from Larkin on twitter said in part. "I assume this role at a time when the public and the communities are calling for police reform. I welcome the opportunity to work with our committees, members, partners and other stakeholders to map out a path for change that creates an appropriate balance between the needs and concerns of the communities we serve and those of the members of our police agencies who deliver that service."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said in a tweet that the position was a "well-deserved privilege" for Larkin.