WRDSB trustees ask province to add COVID-19 vaccine to mandatory list

Waterloo Region District School Board generic Waterloo Region District School Board generic

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Meat, bakery item prices to rise this fall

Canadians can expect to spend a bit more at the grocery store this fall, as prices on some products continue to climb due to the effects of COVID-19 and climate change on crops and livestock.

Cattle eat at the Thorlakson Feedyards near Airdrie, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver