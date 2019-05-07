

Shannon Bradbury, CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital following a workplace fire in Kitchener.

The fire happened at the Joseph & Co. Ferrous Yard on Lancaster near Victoria Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kitchener Fire, the blaze was associated with a propane welding torch. It was contained outside of the building and fire officials say the fire did not spread.

Waterloo Regional Police, fire services and EMS responded.

One person, who was operating the torch, suffered burns and was taken to hospital. Fire officials say the burns are first- and second-degree to the individual’s arms and face.

The Ministry of Labour was notified as this was a workplace incident. There’s no word on whether they will be investigating or not.

Lancaster Street was closed between Victoria and Wellington Streets, but has since reopened.