KITCHENER -- From barking dogs to rambunctious kids, working from home is not always as easy as it sounds.

“It’s been a real adjustment, and we’re still not working 8 hour days, that’s for sure,” said Rebecca Rooney, biology professor for the University of Waterloo.

Remote work for Rebecca Rooney and her husband is a new reality that they’re still getting used to.

While some work is getting done, having three kids at home is limiting productivity.

“We’ve got some distractions right outside the door right now, I’m watching this little guy,” said Rooney.

Yujie Zhan is an expert in emotional labour and coping and says designating a workplace is a good place to start.

“If you don’t have an individual space of work at home, it would definitely be more difficult. A clear segmentation between work and family,” explained Yujie Zhan, associate professor, organizational behaviour & human resource management for Wilfrid Laurier University

Another tip, setting up boundaries in order to focus can also help.

“I did a couple hours of work and then I took the kids and he did a couple hours of work,” said Rooney.

Zhan explained that it is paramount that partners support each other during this time.

“It’s really important to have their partner or other caregivers on board, so there’s the deal, this is the time that I’m going to concentrate on my work,” she said.

She also recommends creating a schedule to hold yourself and others accountable.

“Have a little bit more structure, that we had to get into some sort of routine in order for my wife and i to do the work that we need to do,” said Rolland Chidiac, teacher for the Waterloo Catholic School Board

Rolland chidac and his wife, along with their two kids are working, learning and playing in close quarters.

“Sitting down together and eating lunch on a Monday or any weekday doesn’t happen for us normally,” said Chidiac.

He says there needs to be work-life balance.