Officials are still trying to determine what caused a building on a Woolwich Township farm to burn to the ground.

Flames broke out on the Wittick Road property around 4:26 a.m. Saturday.

Neighbour Israel Martin says he rushed over the help get the cows out of the barn after receiving a panicked phone call.

“You can’t save the burning building, but if you can save the livestock and get them safe, that’s always a number one priority as the fire is going.”

By mid-morning there were a total of 15 neighbours helping the homeowner with the cleanup.

The fire is believed to have started in a workshop that was used to repair farm equipment.

No one was hurt and all 195 animals were safely evacuated from the area.

Approximately 60 firefighters from three different stations responded to the call for help, hauling tankers from Conestogo and Maryhill.

The cause of the fire is still being determined but it’s not being treated as suspicious.

Officials estimate the damage to the property could exceed $1 million.