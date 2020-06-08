KITCHENER -- Protests continue around the world in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, including one held in Woodstock on Sunday.

More than a hundred people gathered in Victoria Park between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to show their support.

Several people shared their personal experiences with racism.

They say it is difficult but change will only happen if we take action.

"We need to start having hard conversations with friends and family. You need to call out your aunts, your uncles, your grandparents. Anybody that says racism is ok in a small town because it won't ever change,” said one speaker addressing the crowd.

After the speeches, the crowd knelt in silence in a gesture against racism first made by American football player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

The protest comes as cities around the world express anger over the death of George Floyd last month.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.

The officer has since been charged with second-degree murder.