Wonders of Winter returns to light up Waterloo Park for 30th year

Waterloo Park got a whole lot brighter Saturday evening.

Wonders of Winter returned for its 30th year and features over 100,000 bulbs to light up a variety of colourful displays.

"It's something to do with my daughter," one attendee said. "It's something I like to do every year with her, check out the Christmas lights."

The free event for all ages will stay in the park until Jan. 1.

The lights will be on every evening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hot drinks and popcorn will be sold on Saturdays.