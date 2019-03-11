

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford woman is $100,000 richer after a January lotto draw.

Theresa Chiocchio won her prize in the Jan. 18 LOTTO MAX draw. She matched six out of seven ENCORE numbers in the right order.

The lotto game can be played on most lottery games for $1 and draws are daily.

Chiocchio bought her ticket at a Zehrs on Ontario Street in Stratford.