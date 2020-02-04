KITCHENER -- Police are warning residents about a jewelry scam after two incidents were reported in Guelph on Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., a 76-year-old man was walking near Paisley Road and Memorial Crescent when he was approached by two men.

According to police, the men were driving a blue jeep at the time, which they believe could be a Jeep Cherokee.

One of the men got out of the jeep and started talking about his financial troubles to the man that was walking.

At that point, the man that exited the car pulled out a gold necklace and offered to sell it in order to improve his financial situation.

The 76-year-old man rejected the offer and walked away.

Just over two hours later, a similar incident happened near a store at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West.

A 51-year-old woman was shopping nearby when she was approached by a man and a woman who offered to sell the woman jewelry for $2,200.

The two then drove the woman in a grey SUV to a bank located near the intersection of Paisley Road and Imperial Road South where she purchased the jewelry.

It wasn't until the woman returned home, that she realized the jewelry she purchased was fake.

Police say that the woman who sold her the jewelry is described as Middle Eastern with clothing that covered her face.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, with a heavy build, and wearing a suit.

In the earlier incident, both men in the jeep are described as Middle Eastern and wearing suits.

The man who exited the jeep is described as around 50-years-old with a thin build, bad teeth and a strong accent.

The other man who remained in the vehicle is described as about 30-years-old with a heavy build.

Authorities are reminding customers to be very cautious if you are approached randomly and offered something to purchase.