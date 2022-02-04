Woman gives LCBO gift card to police instead of driver's licence

A 19-year-old woman was pulled over by Guelph police early Friday morning for driving erratically, and when asked for her driver's licence, she allegedly handed the officer an LCBO gift card instead.

In a news release, the Guelph Police Service said the vehicle was seen on the University of Guelph campus at about 2:35 a.m.

"While producing the LCBO card the driver denied she had been drinking, however officers could detect an odour of alcoholic beverage," said the release.

Police said the woman failed the roadside screening test and further testing at the station "confirmed she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system."

Guelph police have charged the Orangville area woman with impaired driving, suspended her driver's licence for 90 days, and have impounded her vehicle for two weeks.