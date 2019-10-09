

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old Guelph woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she got into a crash while her three-year-old was in their minivan.

Officials report that the driver of a minivan hit a pickup truck travelling north on Victoria Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the minivan left the scene and was observed later driving aggressively in a nearby subdivision.

The Guelph woman and her child were said to be located, taken to Guelph General Hospital, and released with minor injuries.

The woman was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with blood alcohol above 80 milligrams.