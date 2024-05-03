KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman arrested after driving below the speed limit in Ohsweken

    (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener) (Frank Lynn / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    A woman has been charged after Six Nations police said she was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing the centre line several times.

    Police said it happened on Cayuga Road on Tuesday night at approximately 11:40 p.m.

    Both the driver and the passenger told officers they had been drinking alcohol earlier that evening.

    The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Ohsweken, was arrested and charged with impaired operation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News