Woman arrested after driving below the speed limit in Ohsweken
A woman has been charged after Six Nations police said she was seen driving below the speed limit and crossing the centre line several times.
Police said it happened on Cayuga Road on Tuesday night at approximately 11:40 p.m.
Both the driver and the passenger told officers they had been drinking alcohol earlier that evening.
The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Ohsweken, was arrested and charged with impaired operation.
BREAKING Police arrest 3 in killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
BREAKING Foreign meddling 'did not affect' overall federal election results: inquiry report
Foreign interference by China did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections won by Justin Trudeau's Liberals, a federal commission of inquiry has found.
Why your airfare may be getting more expensive
Skyrocketing airfare prices are linked to heightened competition and rising food and fuel, according to the CAA.
WATCH LIVE Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto incident caught on video
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Who is Hope Hicks, longtime Trump aide who is testifying in N.Y. hush money case?
Hope Hicks, once a longtime trusted aide in Donald Trump’s inner circle, is testifying Friday in the New York hush money trial after being subpoenaed.
TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst
TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits.
Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'
Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
Two people exchange gunfire in Leamington parking lot
Essex County OPP investigators are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in a Leamington parking lot.
-
Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges
A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.
30 firefighters battle blaze at Bracebridge facility
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion
Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.
Liam Stinson guilty of first-degree murder in Sudbury fatal arson case
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury that killed three people has reached a verdict Friday afternoon.
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
Two Ontario nurses help deliver baby during a flight to Dubai
Two registered nurses from Ottawa and Kingston have been an integral part in the delivery of a baby on board a flight heading to Dubai.
Sexual assault suspect sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved with a sexual assault that happened at a home on Albert Street three months ago.
-
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto incident caught on video
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
Toronto mayor responds to criticism on city's request to decriminalize certain drugs
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is responding to criticism over Toronto‘s efforts to decriminalize drugs in the wake of the opioid crisis, saying it misses a much more urgent need.
-
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
-
A former worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre pleaded guilty after he made $150,000 from helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.
Nova Scotia premier criticized for travelling to Spain, U.S. without notifying public
Nova Scotia's premier is drawing criticism from the opposition over a recent trip to Spain that his office didn't announce publicly.
Councillor Pam Lovelace says she's running for Halifax mayor
Halifax city councillor Pam Lovelace has announced she is running for mayor.
-
Maritime motorists are paying less at the pumps after gas prices dropped Friday morning.
Winnipeg man accused of killing four women will face jury
A judge has decided the trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will still be heard by a jury.
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
The Kinew government announced two, multi-million-dollar housing projects targeting Manitobans experiencing gender-based violence and homelessness.
Okotoks resident charged in shooting of 53-year-old man
An Okotoks resident has been charged in relation to a shooting Wednesday at a residence in Sheep River Court.
Calgary halal stores closed by AHS can now reopen
Uninspected meat found at several halal food stores and grocers in Calgary has been destroyed and the affected facilities have been cleared to open.
-
A Foothills County resident is enjoying Friday more than usual after winning $1 million on The Bigger Spin this week.
Video of Michelle Hadwen before her death in 2009 released by Edmonton police
More than 15 years after the death of Michelle Hadwen, police are still searching for the person responsible for her death.
Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 642 Thursday: RCMP
A woman was killed after being hit by a truck on Highway 642 Thursday evening on Alexander First Nation.
-
The annual Butterdome Craft Sale is back this weekend at the University of Alberta.
Foreign interference may have changed 2021 result in one B.C. riding, inquiry finds
Foreign meddling attempts didn't change who won the last two federal elections in Canada but they may have changed the result in one riding in 2021, a public inquiry concluded Friday.
-
B.C.'s new short-term rental rules officially came into effect this week and advocates say the new restrictions could have unintended impacts for those getting an organ transplant.