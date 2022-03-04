Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
The incident happened on Thursday around 12:30 a.m., police said.
Police said they weren’t able to find the animal in the surrounding area to check on its welfare.
A 31-year-old Norfolk County woman was charged with cruelty to animals – causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.
She’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who are Russia's oligarchs and why are they important?
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as wealthy individuals who may be enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin. CTVNews.ca looks at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and why they're important.
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: Putin outlaws the spread of 'fake' reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill introducing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the Russian government's position on the war in Ukraine.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
The price of gasoline has topped $2 a litre in British Columbia as Canadians continue to see eye-popping numbers at the pump this week.
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
NATO countries refused on Friday to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia, the organization's top civilian official said.
Trudeau to visit Europe for meetings with allies on Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Who's in, who's out, and who else might join the Conservative Party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
London
-
State of emergency lifted in Lambton County
The County of Lambton has terminated its State of Emergency in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
-
London Abused Women's Centre hosts annual International Women's Day Breakfast
Colonization has been traditionally looked at through a patriarchal lens, and because of that, it has affected women in profound ways.
Windsor
-
Man in 70s dies, COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 42 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 106 new high risk cases and 42 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Surgery waitlist lower than before pandemic at Windsor Regional Hospital
The backlog of surgeries at Windsor Regional Hospital is now lower than it was pre-pandemic.
-
Tenants on vacation as Essex home is destroyed by fire
An early morning fire just outside of Essex has left a family displaced.
Barrie
-
Barrie man convicted twice of attempted murder sentenced to 3 years probation
A Barrie man convicted of attempted murder twice has been sentenced to three years probation.
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
-
Barrie officer cleared of any wrongdoing after woman jumps from window
A Barrie police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an incident last November that left a woman seriously injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm approaching northeastern Ontario prompts weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued a series of weather alerts for communities in northeastern Ontario as a Colorado low approaches the region bringing messy weather.
-
Police arrest two people, recover missing Quebec child east of Sudbury
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa sees fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations in four months
There are seven people in Ottawa-area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday.
-
‘Troubling trend:’ Hate crimes in Ottawa up 44 per cent
The number of hate crimes reported to Ottawa police last year was up 44 per cent from the previous year, new statistics show.
-
Gas prices could hit $1.80 a litre in Ottawa this weekend
Gas prices topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa for the first time ever, and experts warn they will hit $1.80 a litre by the end of the weekend.
Toronto
-
Breaking down where Ontario's COVID-19 cases are located
As the province lifts vaccination requirements for businesses and prepares to drop the mask mandate by the end of the month, some regions in Ontario are still struggling with an influx of COVID-19 infections.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
More than 30 charges laid after driver flees from Durham police in stolen vehicle
Two people have been charged after allegedly trying to flee from police in a stolen vehicle earlier this week in Oshawa, Ont.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario; two arrested
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe in Hagar, Ont., a small town near Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified. Two adults were arrested.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
-
Montrealers ticketed $654 for crossing Mile End train tracks; MPs in talks after fatal accident
A month after a young woman was struck and killed on Montreal train tracks, other locals are getting fined more than $650 each for crossing at the same spot. But more heat is now falling on the federal government over the issue, with three MPs, including a minister, in talks over the problem.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to ease COVID-19 restrictions, change isolation requirements as province enters Phase 2 Monday
Nova Scotia will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, and change its approach to testing and isolation, as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week. Phase 2 will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll climbs by five on Friday; hospital and ICU numbers drop
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll once again went up on Friday but ICU and hospital numbers dipped.
-
RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Calgary
-
Alberta to renew and expand restrictions on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains
The Alberta government is renewing and expanding its restrictions on coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.
-
'Whole range of options': Province eyes energy cost relief for Albertans
Albertans being hit hard by increasing energy costs will soon see some relief and it could come as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
-
Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others
Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.
Edmonton
-
Snowfall snarls morning commute as Edmonton brings in Phase 1 parking ban
Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.
-
-
Vancouver
-
'Do you want to get stabbed?': Screwdriver-wielding B.C. robber leaves appeal with double the jail time
A man convicted of robbery with a weapon who asked his victim if she wanted to get stabbed will spend even more time behind bars after his case was heard in the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
'Hostile and poisoned work environment' alleged in human rights complaint against B.C. rodeo, city
A human rights complaint alleging discrimination has been filed against the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association and the City of Surrey.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices reach milestone, surpassing $2 per litre
Metro Vancouver smashed gas price records once again, with drivers paying 200.9 cents per litre at many stations.