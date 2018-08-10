

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a serious crash in Blandford-Blenheim Township Friday.

OPP say crews were called around 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Oxford Road 4 and Township Road 3.

Police say a woman had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was airlifted by Ornge to hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver involved and passengers from both vehicles were taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed in the area for several hours as crews investigated.