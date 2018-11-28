

CTV Kitchener





Three vehicles collided at an intersection in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Highland Road West and Westmount Road in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle was trying to turn left onto Highland when it was hit by another vehicle, sending it crashing into a third.

A woman became trapped in one of the vehicle and fire crews had to remove her from the vehicles.

She was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.

Highland Road West was closed between Westmount Road and Lawrence Avenue for police investigation.

Police said the area was likely to remain closed until about 1:30 p.m.

According to officials, charges were likely to be laid.