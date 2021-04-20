KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has ended a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo-Welligton.

The advisory, which was issued on Tuesday afternoon, included Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo Region.

The weather agency said there was a possibility up to five centimetres of snow overnight into Wednesday, which could result in slippery conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.

Officials with the City of Kitchener said crews are monitoring for the possible snowfall. Salt routes and bridges were anti-iced Tuesday and winter equipment is ready.

Regional officials said they will monitor the snow and said plows are ready in case they're needed. Staff will conduct road patrols as needed throughout the night.