KITCHENER -- The Township of Wilmot has announced that their Chief Administrative Officer is no longer employed by them.

The Friday afternoon statement says the decision to let current CAO Grant Whittington came after a closed council meeting that morning.

No further details have been given as to why Whittington was fired.

Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong tells CTV News it is a personal matter and they will not be releasing any more information.

Sandy Jackson, the director parks, facilities, and recreation services, will be appointed acting CAO on Monday while continuing to oversee her department.