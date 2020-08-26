KITCHENER -- Local experts are weighing in on the social and developmental effects on children during the pandemic.

At a panel Tuesday night, University of Waterloo researchers explored how the disruptions of 2020 could potentially affect kids and their development.

One of the panelists, a sociology professor at the University of Waterloo, is expressing concern for students who were already struggling before being taken out of class for the past five and a half months.

“Some of those same kids who otherwise fare poorly over just a short summer vacation are perhaps going to be even further behind. Particularly when you throw all the COVID-19 challenges into the mix,” explained associate professor Janice Aurini.

She notes that in a typical two-month summer break, about a quarter of struggling students lose five months’ worth of literacy and numeracy skills.

Speakers also gave tips on how parents and authority figures can avoid exacerbating the effects of the pandemic.

Experts recommend that parents find out if their school boards offer shorter literacy or numeracy programs to help kids keep up their skills and recommends parents seek out these programs.