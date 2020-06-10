KITCHENER --

A series of wild weather made its way across Southern Ontario Wednesday night.

Environment Canada issuing severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area during the evening hours.

The storm beginning to roll through just after the dinner hour.

Hydro One confirming around 8:30 p.m. that around 25,000 customers were without power.

According to Environment Canada, the main threats were wind gusts up to 110 km/h, rainfall up to 50 mm in an hour, toonie-sized hail and a couple of tornadoes.

Reports of a tornado touching down in Belmont. pic.twitter.com/DOz1rS06SR — Julie Atchison (@JulieCTV) June 11, 2020

Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for today. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Southern Ontario. The main threats are toonie sized (3cm) hail, wind gusts up to 110 km/h, rainfall up to 50mm in one hour, and a couple tornadoes. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/CwPZHwDCrD — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 10, 2020

Have a plan if severe weather strikes. When thunder roars go indoors and stay alert with current advisories issued by Environment Canada.

Heat warnings remain in place, but the passing of a cold front will drastically drop the temperatures and humidity levels.

Temperatures by the weekend fall between five and 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal, but a stretch of sunshine is in store.

