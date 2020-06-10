Advertisement
Wild night of weather across Southern Ontario
Flooding on Weber Street South near Roger Street on May 29, 2020. (@vidman / Twitter)
A series of wild weather made its way across Southern Ontario Wednesday night.
Environment Canada issuing severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area during the evening hours.
The storm beginning to roll through just after the dinner hour.
Hydro One confirming around 8:30 p.m. that around 25,000 customers were without power.
Holy man the temp just plummeted in Kitchener. I’m chilly! #onstorm #windy pic.twitter.com/Dm5Rn4fCBA— Vidman ���� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) June 10, 2020
Leamington is getting hammered! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/8ZlYId0fD1— The Brinkmanns (@BrinkoftheWorld) June 10, 2020
@weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN @jwhittalTWN #onstorm moving into #Guelph pic.twitter.com/NZP8yJKEPm— Dawn (@DawnHotna) June 10, 2020
St Marys Ontario #onstorm pic.twitter.com/oohrxWFgb6— Stacy (@Stacy66713790) June 10, 2020
According to Environment Canada, the main threats were wind gusts up to 110 km/h, rainfall up to 50 mm in an hour, toonie-sized hail and a couple of tornadoes.
Have a plan if severe weather strikes. When thunder roars go indoors and stay alert with current advisories issued by Environment Canada.
Heat warnings remain in place, but the passing of a cold front will drastically drop the temperatures and humidity levels.
Temperatures by the weekend fall between five and 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal, but a stretch of sunshine is in store.
